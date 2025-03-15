The president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, He has assured that the Kremlin troops are gathering on the border of the Sumy region to launch an attack. «We are aware of it and we will counteract it. I would like all partners to understand exactly what … Putin plans, why he is preparing and what will he ignore, ”said the president in his social networks. Russian incursions in this province have been happening in recent days.

The spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, He affirmed on Friday, March 14 that Russian assault groups were launching continuous attacks in Sumy. Zelenski also reported on the situation in the East Front after his meeting this Saturday with the head of the Ukraine Armed Forces, Oleksander Sirski. There the front “It has stabilized,” Specifically in the strategic area of ​​Pokrovsk, according to the statements of the president.

Zelenski emphasizes that the accumulation of Russian military personnel on the state border of Ukraine shows that Putin’s interest involves continuing the war. The leader of the invaded country urges allies not to accept any of the Russian conditions for the high fire of 30 days. “It’s not an eternity, it’s 30 days, where all parties have the opportunity to demonstrate speed and desire to put an end to war, or vice versa ..”

Some Ukrainian position in Kursk

Ukrainian troops still maintain some positions in the Russian province of Kursk. But at this time they control less than 10% of the territorial extension that came to take from the territory of Russia after the incursion of August 2024. «Our troops continue to contain the Russian and North Korean groups in the Kursk region. There is no fence on our troops » Zelenski pointed out. kyiv has officially denied Trump’s statement on the fence of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers. The Ukrainian president offered the partners all truthful information about the situation on the border and in the entire front line.

Russian military bloggers also rejected this information from the president of the United States. In addition, the War Study Institute, a reference institution in the analysis of the headquarters based in the United States, said: “No geolocated evidence that indicates that the Russian forces have surrounded a significant number of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region or any other place along the front line of the Front in Ukraine.”

In addition to the situation in the front and diplomatic dynamics around the truce proposed by the United States, the Ukrainian authorities showed new advances in their armament program. Zelenski announced «Significant results« in the Ukraine missile program. The Long Neptune Missile capable of executing precise attacks and traveling distances of up to 1,000 kilometers, has already been tested “successfully.” Sources from the publication Ukrainska Pravda points out that this new missile was used in an attack against oil refinery in Tuapse, Krasnodar province, south of Russia.