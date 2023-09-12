“The meeting and the help of the North Korean leader to Putin is largely choreography, a succulent component which Kim Jong-un cannot give up and which in the case in question is not simply a side dish but the main part”. This is what General Leonardo Tricarico, former Chief of Staff of the Air Force and current president of the ICSA Foundation, told Adnkronos. “In fact – highlights Tricarico – the Korean armament will not be significant for the purposes of military balance but will further accentuate the barbarity and cruelty with which Putin is interpreting this war. In fact, it will most likely be artillery shells, compatible with Russian systems of which Kim should have significant availability and which should represent the bulk of the supplies”.

“On the other hand, it is known that North Korea does not have advanced technologies in the defense sector and for this reason we can expect an intensification of indiscriminate bombings on all types of Ukrainian targets and further significant massacres of civilians”, concludes Tricarico.