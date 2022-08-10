Bloomberg: Russia removed weapons from Syria on a merchant ship despite the ban

At the end of July, the Sparta II merchant ship arrived in Russia from Syria, probably transporting military equipment through the Turkish Bosphorus Strait. About it informs Bloomberg.

Agency sources in the US government indicated that Washington proceeds from the fact that Russia uses merchant ships to transport military supplies across the Black Sea. European intelligence comes to similar conclusions. “Sparta II” arrived in Novorossiysk from the Syrian port of Tartus. On board were at least 11 pieces of military equipment.

The representative of the US State Department sent an inquiry on this issue to the Turkish government. A Turkish official familiar with the situation said the merchant ship would only be inspected if it was suspected of wrongdoing. A White House spokesman declined to comment on whether the US had discussed the situation with Turkish officials.

The United States and the European Union believe that Russia has repeatedly used merchant ships to transport military equipment across the Black Sea, bypassing the ban on the passage of warships through the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles, introduced by Turkey after the start of a special operation in Ukraine.

Earlier, the United States demanded that Turkey break off relations with Russia in order to purchase F-16 fighter jets. US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez said Washington would only sell military equipment to countries that share the values ​​of the United States.