American basketball champion Brittney Griner, sentenced in Russia to nine years in prison, has been transferred to an unidentified penal colony, according to her lawyers. This trip has been made incommunicado, something that can last a long time. The 32-year-old athlete was convicted in August of “drug trafficking.” She had in her possession a small amount of cannabis oil, her supporters denounce an unfounded and political decision in the midst of the conflict in Ukraine, with a view to a possible exchange of prisoners between Moscow and Washington.

In a statement, his lawyers said Griner had left his pre-trial detention center near Moscow on November 4 and was now “on his way to a penal colony.” In Russia, these transfers, often to isolated locations, can last several days, sometimes even weeks. Normally, prisoners travel on special trains through the vast Russian territory, stopping at different prisons, without the possibility of communication.

Family members of detainees are often not informed of the place of detention until they reach their final destination. Griner’s lawyers have “no information on his exact whereabouts.” US President Joe Biden has called on Moscow to “improve the treatment and conditions that it may be forced to endure” in the colony, White House spokeswoman Karin Jean Pierre said. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described his transfer as “another injustice on top of his unjust detention”.

lack of leniency



Griner was arrested in February at a Moscow airport in possession of a vaporizer containing a cannabis-based liquid. She admitted to the crime, but claimed that she had mistakenly brought the substance, which she uses legally in the United States as a pain reliever. The Russian court was not lenient and sentenced her in August to nine years in prison.

The women’s basketball star used to go to Russia to play during the Russian offseason, a common practice for players in the American women’s league, who tend to make a better living abroad than in the United States. During her trial, her team from the Russian city of Yekaterinburg stood up for her, but to no avail. On October 25, her appeal was rejected, paving the way for her transfer to a penal colony.

torture and rape



The athlete’s case gained geopolitical importance in the context of the crisis between Moscow and Washington over the offensive in Ukraine. Other US citizens are jailed in Russia and their government is also seeking their release. The United States repeatedly indicated that it had made a “significant offer” to Russia for the release of Griner and another American detainee, former military officer Paul Whelan.

Whelan’s family regularly denounces his conditions of detention in a colony in Mordovia. They claim that he is deliberately deprived of sleep and that he is unable to receive the medical attention he needs. There are regular reports of mass torture and rape in Russian penal colonies inherited from the Soviet concentration camp system. According to Russian diplomatic sources, a possible prisoner swap could implicate Griner and a Russian arms dealer held in the United States, Viktor But, who is serving a 25-year sentence.