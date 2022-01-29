EP Saturday, January 29, 2022, 08:53



Russia has sent a battalion of Pantsir-S anti-aircraft systems to Belarus at dawn this Saturday to “test” the response forces of the State of the Union, the international treaty between Russia and Belarus, as announced by the Ministry of Russian defense.

«The units of the Russian Armed Forces participating in the tests of the response forces of the Union State continue the redeployment to the Republic of Belarus. Another train delivered a battalion of Pantsir-S surface-to-air missile systems from the Eastern Military District to the unloading station,” it said in a statement.

In a video shared by the Russian Defense Ministry, a battalion of 12 combat vehicles is transported by train and guarded by Russian Army forces. These vehicles, in turn, carry 12 anti-aircraft missiles, according to the Russian news agency Sputnik.

In order to verify the operation of the anti-missile vehicles, Russia will carry out a maintenance operation between February 10 and 20 within the framework of the ‘Allied Resolve-2022’ operation, which seeks to defend the interests of the State of the Union.

“During the exercise, measures will be taken to strengthen the protection of the State Border to prevent the penetration of armed groups of militants, to block the delivery channels of weapons and ammunition, as well as to illegally search, block and destroy armed formations and sabotage groups and reconnaissance of the enemy,” he said.

NATO wants to avoid a cold war



On the other hand, within the framework of Russia’s military concentration around Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held a conversation with Russian journalist Alexey Venediktov, in which he reiterated that they do not want to confront Russia.

“We don’t want any confrontation with Russia, we don’t need a cold war. We are interested in cooperation and constructive relations with Russia,” Stoltenerg said in an interview on Russian radio Echo of Moscow.

The NATO secretary general believes that the problem is that Russia should also want to avoid a cold war, and has stressed that “the condition” of “constructive relations” and cooperation is that they are based on “mutual respect” . “If these principles are violated, it is quite obvious that the future also becomes difficult”, he has sentenced.

On the other hand, Stoltenberg reiterated this Friday in a statement from the body he directs that “he is facing renewed tensions in Europe” as a result of “Russia’s significant and unprovoked military build-up in Ukraine and its surroundings.”