The Republic of Nicaragua received a cargo delivery of food from Russia. Information about this appeared on Friday, December 9, on the Facebook page of the Russian Embassy (owned by the Meta organization, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

“Russia donated 348.5 tons of flour to Nicaragua, which will be used to strengthen the school feeding system. The next batch of humanitarian aid to Russia is being carried out through the UN World Food Program,” the publication says.

It is noted that the next batch of flour with a volume of 63.5 tons will arrive in the near future.

On December 2, it was reported that Moscow was ready to provide free grain supplies to the countries most in need, as well as completely replace Ukrainian grain at affordable prices. He specified that Russia could transfer 500,000 tons of grain free of charge.

Before that, on November 11, the UN indicated that the world needs Russian grain and fertilizers, so all countries should cooperate in the implementation of the food deal. On the same day, the office of the UN Secretary General António Guterres reported that the first batch of export fertilizers from the Russian Federation, previously blocked in European ports, would soon go to Malawi.

Also at the end of October, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Moscow was ready to transfer fertilizers stuck in EU ports for free to the poorest countries, but the West was preventing this. The Russian leader was outraged by the decision to lift fertilizer bans exclusively for the European Union, thus limiting supplies to countries in need.

The food deal was concluded on July 22 in Istanbul. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and UN Secretary General António Guterres signed a memorandum on facilitating the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets. At the same time, the Ukrainian delegation signed the agreement with Turkey and the UN.