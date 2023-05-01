A train derailed in the Bryansk region of Russia due to the explosion of a bomb on the tracks, said the governor of the region Alexander Bogomaz, quoted by RIA Novosti. “A

An unidentified explosive device exploded in the Unechsky district on the Bryansk-Unecha line, as a result of which a freight train derailed. There were no casualties,” he said. The explosion in Bryansk is the second of the day on Russian territory: authorities had earlier reported that an electricity transmission pylon was blown up in the Leningrad region.)



00:19