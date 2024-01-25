Russia towards the vote, the frost worries Putin: the analysis of the 007 Gb

In view of the upcoming elections in March in Russia, the breakdown of home heating systems in 16 locations across the country, while temperatures are below zero, worries Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was revealed by the daily British intelligence bulletin, underlining how the heating problem, which has afflicted Russian citizens for decades, has been aggravated by the war economy.

“Russia has regularly prioritized military spending over investment in public infrastructure, especially since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Many regional governors have been asked to operate with less federal funding, with the additional requirement to fund local units of volunteers,” the bulletin notes, adding that this has led to cuts “in maintenance expenses.” “Furthermore, the mobilization has led to a reduction in the workforce in all companies, including heating and plumbing engineers.”

“Putin asked the Minister for Emergency Situations, Aleksandr Kurenkov, to ensure the supply of heating and electricity to residents. Showing that he is addressing this issue is a key concern for Putin ahead of the next Russian presidential election,” concludes the British intelligence.