Russia | Topi Huhtala, who fought in Ukraine, was surprised by Russia’s 14-year prison sentence, but he is not going to stress

Russia|Even though the verdict came as a surprise to Topi Huhtala, who fought in Ukraine, he says he takes it lightly. The Finnish Ministry of Justice has not received an extradition request related to the case.

Finn volunteer fighter Topi Huhtala not startled by the prison sentence given by Russia.

Huhtala was convicted 14 years in prison in absentia for being a Ukrainian mercenary. This was reported by the Russian state news agency on Tuesday Tass.

Huhtala already found out at the beginning of the year that he was from Russia wanted. It didn’t come as a surprise to him, but he couldn’t wait for the verdict.

“But it’s nice that there are sometimes surprises in life,” he says to HS.

For nothing no, according to Huhtala, it’s not worth stressing. That’s why he says he takes the verdict lightly.

Huhtala does not believe that practically nothing will follow from the verdict. He describes the situation as a kind of game invented by Russia.

“When a person from us went to participate as an outsider and was better, then it made us feel bad.”

Huhtalan according to the authorities have not been in contact with him about the sentence or the previously issued search warrant. Nor has he felt it necessary to contact the Finnish authorities himself.

International legal aid expert at the Ministry of Justice Nella Kaitalahti tells HS via e-mail that Finland will not extradite a Finnish citizen to a country outside the Nordic countries and the EU. No extradition request related to the case has arrived either.

“Regarding other sanctions, we cannot comment, because other states act in extradition matters in accordance with their own regulations.”

Interpol is responsible for international wanted notices, in addition to which countries have their own national wanted notice systems.

A cup According to Russia, the statement claims that Huhtala would have worked in Ukraine as a mercenary and commander until May 2024. This mainly amuses Huhtala, who returned from Ukraine already last year.

“Tells about the level of intelligence,” he says.

Huhtala fought in Ukraine in 2022–2023. At the moment, he has no intention of returning.

“I have made my own contribution. I hope it was of some use. If it wasn’t, then nothing can be done about it.”