The Ministry of Defense declared full control over Soledar and the ability to take Artemovsk into the boiler

The Armed Forces (AF) of Russia have established full control over the city of Soledar in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). On Friday, January 13, the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the country, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, told reporters.

“On the evening of January 12, the liberation of the city of Soledar was completed, which is important for the continuation of successful offensive operations in the Donetsk direction,” Konashenkov said.

According to him, this became possible thanks to the constant strikes of artillery and missile troops, as well as assault and army aviation on the formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“They continuously delivered concentrated strikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city, forbidding the transfer of reserves, the supply of ammunition, as well as attempts to withdraw the enemy to other lines of defense,” the general specified.

According to a representative of the Ministry of Defense, the electronic warfare forces of the Russian group of troops suppressed the enemy’s control system, and also disrupted the use of Ukrainian drones. He added that the Airborne Forces made a covert maneuver from another direction and attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, occupying the dominant heights, and blockaded the city from the north and south sides.

“The complex of measures implemented by the Russian group of troops ensured the successful offensive operations of the assault detachments to liberate Soledar,” summed up the speaker of the ministry.

Artemovsk may be in the boiler

According to Konashenkov, the establishment of full control over Soledar allows Russian troops to cut off the supply lines of Ukrainian forces in the southwestern city of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name is Bakhmut), “and then block and take into the cauldron the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine remaining in it.”

As military correspondent Oleksandr Kots explained, Soledar is of great importance for the Russian troops, because it is actually the northern outskirts of the most important node of the Ukrainian defense of Artemovsk, which is in pincers. Also, a line of defense passes through the city to the north to Seversk. In addition, from Soledar there is a route under Slavyansk.

The military commissar clarified that the Artyomovsk agglomeration can be called a transport hub supplying several Ukrainian military garrisons. Its destruction is one of the most important tasks of the Russian troops. In turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is deploying more and more forces to this front, weakening other areas and giving the Russian army the opportunity to prepare for hostilities in other areas of the winter campaign.

Prigozhin, the head of Wagner PMC, spoke about establishing control over Soledar

The head of the private military company (PMC) Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said on January 11 that its fighters had taken control of the entire territory of Soledar.

He promised to report the number of prisoners later. Prigozhin also stressed that no units, except for the Wagner units, took part in the storming of the city.

In addition to the city, PMC assault detachments occupied the salt mines located next to it. As evidence of this, Prigozhin posted a photo from the tunnel, where he is captured in combat ammunition surrounded by Wagnerites.

At the same time, after a briefing by the representative of the Ministry of Defense Konashenkov, at which he announced the establishment of control of Russian troops over Soledar, Prigozhin refused comment on the difference between the reports of the military department and his words.

“These questions will certainly need answers, but not now. The boat is already rocking, ”he commented on the requests of journalists.

Earlier it became known about the possible plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to leave Soledar

Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, admitted that there were units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Soledar that had previously fled from the front line, but are not running now. He added that Russia could shell the Artemovsk-Soledar highway, which makes it difficult to supply.

Also on January 10, it became known about the possible plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to retreat from Soledar. According to unconfirmed reports, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian troops, Valery Zaluzhny, reported on the critical situation in this direction and insisted on the withdrawal of units controlled by Kyiv from the city.