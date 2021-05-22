Singer Manizha (real name – Manizha Sangin), who represented Russia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, took ninth place. The event was broadcast on Youtube-channel Eurovision Song Contest.

At Eurovision, the artist presented the song Russian Woman (Russian Woman) and received 204 points. Her performance was the fifth in a row.

The winner of the competition was the rock group Måneskin, representing Italy. The band performed the composition Zitti e buoni (“Quiet and Peaceful”) and scored 524 points. France is in second place (artist Barbara Pravy performed the song Voilà from the country) with a score of 499 points.

Earlier in May, it was reported that bookmakers excluded Manizha from the top ten favorites of the Eurovision 2021 song contest. Then the performer dropped to the 15th line of the rating after the second semifinal, which took place on May 20.