Russia is in first place in the world for listening to poetry, and most often Russians listen to poems by Alexander Pushkin, follows from the results of a study of the Storytel audiobook service, which calculated in honor of World Poetry Day on Sunday, March 21.

“Alexander Pushkin takes the first place in listening among all poets in the world, while also holding the first place in popularity in Russia,” the text of the study cites “RIA News”…

The peak of poetry auditions was observed in 2020 during the quarantine, the Storytel noted.

Sweden took the second place in terms of service presence, and Denmark took the third place. The fourth line went to the Netherlands, and the fifth – to India.

Among Russian-speaking poets, Alexander Griboyedov became the second most popular, and Sergei Yesenin took third place. In addition, users also often listened to the poetry of Mikhail Lermontov and Vera Polozkova.

The top 10 includes Anna Akhmatova, Boris Pasternak, Kornei Chukovsky, Marina Tsvetaeva, and Vladimir Mayakovsky.

As for foreign literature, Russians prefer the classics in it. So, Dante Alighieri took the first place in auditions (the Russians listened to this author’s “The Divine Comedy”), followed by Homer (“The Iliad” and “Odyssey”), William Shakespeare, John Milton and Omar Khayyam.

On March 18, the book service MyBook published the results of a poll, according to which Sergei Yesenin became the most popular poet among Russians. In second place was Alexander Pushkin, and in third – Anna Akhmatova.

The leader of the rating of favorite poems of Russians was the work of Sergei Yesenin “You do not love me, do not regret”. Also, the respondents often mentioned Mikhail Lermontov “I will not humiliate myself in front of you” and Eduard Asadov “I can wait for you very much”.