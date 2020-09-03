Russia ranked 23rd in terms of the quality of the elites, according to research The University of St. Gallen in Switzerland and the Skolkovo Moscow School of Management.

The report reflects the degree of the cumulative influence of national elites on society.

Russia scored 48.9 points, receiving the highest marks in macroeconomic policy. Also, the country has high indicators in the field of tax policy and the banking sector. The country’s lowest scores are associated with regulatory policy.

A total of 32 countries are represented in the ranking. Its leader was Singapore with 68.5 points, followed by Switzerland and Germany, which scored more than 64 points.