The Kremlin-backed RT network, formerly known as Russia Today, is setting up its first office in Africa as President Vladimir Putin seeks to cement support on a continent largely reluctant to criticize Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.
The Russian network is currently focusing on developing our English-speaking center in South Africa, which will be headed by Paula Slier, a South African broadcaster who ran RT’s Jerusalem office.
The entry into Africa contrasts with the ban on Russia Today by the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada shortly after the start of the Russian operation in Ukraine last February.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the time that Russia Today and Sputnik, another Russian broadcaster, “will not be able to spread Putin’s war justifications and sow division in our union.”
RT responded in a court appeal in June that the EU was illegally silencing journalists. The company was MultiChoice Group Ltd.
RT, the largest pay-TV provider in Africa, has been suspended after European Union sanctions prevented a global distributor from providing broadcasts. The provision of RT services in Africa will add to the media and social media campaign coordinated by Russian diplomats on the continent to counter accusations from Europe and the United States that the Russian military operation is unjustified and will lead to higher global food and fuel prices. Slier, a former employee of the South African Broadcasting Corporation, began running RT’s Middle East desk in 2005, according to her website. In a March column in Johannesburg’s Eyewitness News, Slier defended the channel and said it had made no secret that it represented the Russian government’s view.
The presenter added that most Russians supported the Russian military operation, and that the country’s opponents’ assumptions that state media were broadcasting disinformation were “unfair and frankly insulting.” The operation in South Africa appears to have been a diversion from an earlier plan, drawn up before the war, to establish an African hub in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital. In an announcement posted on February 10 on the RT website, the network said it plans to set up an office in the city and is seeking to hire journalists. RT did not respond to a query on July 20 about its plans for Kenya.
The opening of RT’s office in Africa would put the network in competition with other government-backed broadcasters such as the BBC and China Television Network World. Anthony Swassen*
* Bloomberg Correspondent for Sub-Saharan Africa
Published by special arrangement with the Washington Post and Bloomberg News Service.
