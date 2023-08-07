Settlement is in the area where rocket boosters are supposed to land after separation; will be the 1st Russian lunar mission in 47 years

Russia will vacate a village located in the far east of the country on Friday (11.Aug.2023), said Alexei Maslov, head of the Verkhnebureinskyi district in the Khabarovsk region. The action is part of launch of the 1st Russian lunar mission in nearly half a century. The information is from Reuters.

The Shakhtinskyi settlement, located in Khabarovsk, is in the area where rocket boosters are expected to fall after separation. The launch is scheduled for the early hours of Friday (11.Aug) – Thursday night (10.Aug) in Brazil.

According to Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, the Luna-25 lunar module will be launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome. will be the 1st moon mission in 47 years – the last time was in 1976.

Luna-25 is an automatic station and is in the final stages of preparation for launch. The main objective of the mission will be the development of soft landing technologies, research into the internal structure of the Moon and exploration of resources, including water. The lunar module must operate on the surface of the Moon for one year.