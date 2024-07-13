Lawyer Danilov: Russia wants to tighten penalties for hidden car numbers

The State Duma is discussing a bill to eliminate liability for using technical devices that prevent the reading of a car’s license plate. This was stated by lawyer Kirill Danilov, the agency “Prime“.

The use of such devices is proposed to be punished by deprivation of rights for a period of one to one and a half years. The device itself is confiscated. At the moment, this violation is punishable by a fine of 5 thousand rubles or deprivation of rights for a period of one to three months, the lawyer recalled.

However, there is no clear definition of what is considered such a device. In judicial practice, these are curtains, mechanisms, devices, sheets of paper. At the same time, foliage, snow and dirt fall under the criteria. But when inspecting the car, it should be obvious that the issue is not in the weather conditions, Danilov clarified.

