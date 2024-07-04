The Russian Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on state monitoring of permafrost

The Russian government has approved a regulation on state background monitoring of permafrost, it is said on the Cabinet of Ministers website.

The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. It is noted that Russia will begin to conduct long-term observations of phenomena and processes occurring in permafrost soils, as well as analyze, evaluate and predict the state of permafrost, which affects up to 65 percent of Russia’s territory.

This information will be used to predict climate change and will help prevent the negative impact of such changes on the economy and quality of life of Russians. In addition, the data will be needed for the trouble-free operation of infrastructure facilities built in permafrost areas.

Earlier, researchers from the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI) began monitoring permafrost on Wrangel Island in the Chukchi Sea. As the institution recalled, in the high-latitude Arctic, the growth of average annual air temperature is approximately three times higher than the rate of global warming, so climate change in this region requires special attention.