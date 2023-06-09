Russia will start deploying nuclear warheads in Belarus in July, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday. The Russian president seemed to contradict his Belarusian counterpart and ally Alexander Lukashenko in this way.who had announced in May that the transfer of said weapons had already begun.

“As you know, the conditioning of the facilities (for nuclear weapons) will be completed on July 7 or 8, and we will immediately take the measures related to the deployment of the weapons in question on your territory,” Putin said in an interview with Lukashenko. in Sochi, in southwestern Russia.

“Everything is progressing according to plan,” added the Russian president at that meeting. The deployment will begin just before the NATO summit scheduled for July 11-12 in Lithuania, a country bordering Belarus.

in the meeting Ukraine’s candidacy to join the military alliance will be discussed.

Putin announced on March 25 that Moscow would deploy “tactical” nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus, a country located at the gates of the EU.

So-called “tactical” nuclear weapons can cause immense damage, but their radius of destruction is smaller than that of “strategic” nuclear weapons.

The announcement sparked a barrage of criticism from the international community, and in particular from the West.

At the beginning of April, Russia said it has begun training the Belarusian military in the use of “tactical” nuclear weapons. And at the end of May, Lukashenko claimed that the shipment of Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus had already begun.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Russia to Abandon Conventional Armed Forces Treaty



Russia also announced this Friday that it will definitively abandon the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe on November 7, considered at the time the cornerstone of the continent’s security, since it eliminated in 1990 the quantitative advantage of the Soviet Union in that field.

Moscow has informed the signatory countries that this decision will take effect within 150 days., said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement. The law on the denunciation of that treaty, which was signed at the end of May by Russian President Vladimir Putin, entered into force this Friday.

It is evident that in the new conditions the treaty finally became a vestige of the past. Our adversaries should have no illusions that Russia can return to it. See also Ukraine, USA: nuclear "escalation" after Russian threats

Now, the signatory countries must convene a conference within three weeks, in which Moscow will present the reasons for its complaint, among which is the entry into NATO of many countries that are not signatories to the treaty.

“It is evident that in the new conditions the treaty has finally become a vestige of the past. Our adversaries should not entertain any illusions that Russia can return to it,” said Foreign Affairs.

The application of the treaty, which sought to prevent any of the alliances present in Europe during the Cold War – NATO and the Warsaw Pact – from accumulating forces to launch a rapid offensive, was suspended by the Kremlin in 2007.

The reason given by the Kremlin was US plans to deploy elements of its anti-missile shield in Eastern Europe.which Russia considered a “direct threat” to its security.

The treaty, which entered into force in 1992, when the USSR had already disappeared, set equal limits on the number of tanks, armored fighting vehicles, heavy artillery, combat planes and attack helicopters that NATO and the Warsaw Pact could deploy between the Atlantic Ocean and the Urals.

NATO on Friday condemned Russia’s withdrawal from the treaty and accused it of spending years failing to comply with what is considered the “cornerstone” of the European security architecture.

The North Atlantic Council, the Alliance’s highest decision-making body, stressed in a statement that Russia “has been failing to comply with its obligations” under this treaty for many years, in particular, having ceased to apply it without legal basis in 2007. “Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and the complicity of Belarus are contrary to the objectives of the treaty,” the 31 allies declared.

Russian-held Ukrainian city of Novaya Kakhovka flooded after dam destruction The city of Novaya Kakhovka, occupied by Russia and where the partially destroyed hydroelectric dam is located on Tuesday in southern Ukraine, is flooded, local authorities installed by Moscow said.

After the recent announcement by the Kremlin that Russia would definitively abandon this treaty, the vice president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitri Medvedev, affirmed that the country will increase the production of weapons to the maximum with an eye on the war in Ukraine.

Putin argues that one of the triggers for his decision to intervene militarily in Ukraine in February 2022 is the approach of the military infrastructure of the Atlantic Alliance to the Russian borders and the plans to turn Ukraine into an “Anti-Russia”.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP