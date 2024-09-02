Rosoboronexport to Display Orlan Drones at Exhibition in Egypt

Rosoboronexport, a company of the Rostec state corporation, will display unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Orlan family at the debut exhibition Egypt International Airshow 2024 in Egypt. This reported state corporation.

“The unmanned aerial systems segment will feature the Orlan-10E and Orlan-30 UAVs, which are actively used in combat operations for aerial reconnaissance and target designation,” the statement said.

The static site will also feature the RB-504P-E anti-drone system and the airspace control system (ACS).

