Russia will install a new permanent naval base in the region of Ochamchira, in the self-proclaimed Republic of Abkhazia, a territory that unilaterally broke away from Georgia in 1992 and that Moscow recognized as an “independent state” in August 2008. This has just been announced by this Thursday the separatist president of Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhania, in an interview with the Russian newspaper ‘Izvestia’. As he explained, “the corresponding agreement has already been signed.”

«On the day of the celebration on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of our victory in the war against Georgia, a small Russian ship armed with missiles arrived and we climbed aboard: it is a very modern ship with important combat capabilities. We have signed an agreement and in the near future there will be a permanent base for the Russian Navy in the Ochamchira region, on the shores of the Black Sea, said Bzhania, who was received by President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in Sochi, also a coastal city. of the Black Sea and located a few kilometers from Abkhazia.

It so happens that, due to bombing by Ukrainian forces, Russia has had to remove its ships from Sevastopol, the base of the Black Sea Fleet in Crimea, and transfer them to Novorossiysk, a port located further east, in the Krasnodar region. There, apparently, according to Ukrainian Telegram channels, there is not enough room for the entire fleet. Hence perhaps the need to have one more base in the Black Sea, on the coast of Abkhazia, further from the range of Ukrainian missiles. Ochamchira already hosted a naval base in Soviet times for coast guard vessels.

Independence



After the ‘five-day’ war between Russia and Georgia (August 7-12, 2008), the Kremlin recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, another self-proclaimed republic within Georgia. The declaration was adopted on August 26, 2008. But, as of today, the two ‘States’ have been recognized as independent, in addition to Russia, only by Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru and Syria. All other countries in the world continue to consider both regions part of Georgia. As the Georgian Government has been denouncing for some time, Abkhazia and South Ossetia have become Russian protectorates and host its army barracks and a military contingent of more than 2,000 troops in each of the two enclaves.

Putin traveled to Abkhazia in August 2017 and announced there that “we reliably guarantee the security, self-sufficiency and independence” of this territory. NATO then regretted that the Russian president’s visit took place “without the prior consent of the Georgian authorities (…) which hinders international efforts to find a negotiated peace agreement.” The Alliance now fears the negative consequences for regional security of yet another Russian base in the Black Sea.

Certain analysts believe that the creation of a Russian naval conglomerate in Abkhazia, in addition to serving as a refuge for the ships of the Black Sea Fleet, constitutes a warning to Georgia to move away from the idea of ​​forcibly recovering the two occupied regions. The military operation that Azerbaijan launched on September 19 to recover Nagorno-Karabakh could, in the opinion of experts, serve as an example to other countries in the area with unresolved territorial disputes.