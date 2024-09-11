Rosinfomonitoring is allowed to request information about housing without owners knowing

They are going to check the legality of housing transactions in Russia in a new way – the government commission on legislative activity has allowed Rosinfomonitoring to request information about real estate secretly from its owners. About this they report Vedomosti with reference to the source.

Now the owner can request information about the persons who received information about the property belonging to him from the Unified State Register of Real Estate. Only requests from law enforcement agencies will be hidden – this is stipulated in the law “On operational-search activities”.

The authors of the initiative propose making Rosinfomonitoring’s checks confidential as well – this will make it easier to identify illegal transactions, believes Vladimir Gruzdev, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Lawyers of Russia.

Former investigator for especially important cases Alexander Burchuk noted that the most difficult thing in the case of theft or other crimes involving real estate is to organize compensation for damage caused or return the property. The lawyer noted that corrupt connections in registration authorities, subscription services for changes in the registration file of real estate notify the owner of the receipt of requests concerning the property and can serve as a signal for its alienation or re-registration to a “bona fide buyer” or a truly unaware third party.

A ban on real estate transactions without the personal participation of the owner will also help protect transactions from fraudsters. Russians can submit a statement on the impossibility of carrying out transactions with housing without the presence of the owner free of charge through the MFC or “Gosuslugi”.