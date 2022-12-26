Russia is working to regulate the use of cryptocurrencies in foreign trade from January 2023. The information is from the Russian news agency Tass🇧🇷

🇧🇷In January, we want to legalize cryptocurrencies to support foreign trade operations”, said the chairman of the Financial Market Committee of the Russian Chamber, Anatoly Aksakov, in an interview with journalists last Friday (23.Dec.2022).

Also according to the congressman, at the same time, “the circulation of cryptocurrency as legal tender in Russia will be banned🇧🇷

Even before international sanctions were imposed against Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine, Moscow officials had been debating the issue.

Right at the beginning of the war, the US and the EU (European Union) put into effect the 1st package of sanctions, with the blockade of 5 of the largest Russian banks and the freezing of assets, in addition to banning Russian banks from Swift, the main system of international payment communications in the world.

Then Russia announced that it was open to trading natural gas with bitcoin.