Polyansky said that Russia will publish correspondence with Germany, Denmark and Sweden via Nord Stream

Russia will soon publish and distribute in the UN Security Council correspondence with Germany, Denmark and Sweden on the situation with sabotage on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. This was stated by Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, in an interview with Jackson Hinkle in YouTube-The Dive channel.

They deny any access to information, deny any participation, although we are an interested party. We must in it [в расследовании] participate. But they just write letters to us, they say: “We do what we do, and you mind your own business” Dmitry Polyansky First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN

He promised that Russian diplomats “to be transparent” would soon publish and distribute in the UN Security Council correspondence with these countries.

Commenting on publications in the Western media that appeared this week about the involvement of a pro-Ukrainian group in the explosions, Polyansky said that the West is trying to divert attention from the real causes of the explosions with such information.

I think it’s obvious that this is most likely an attempt to divert attention from what really happened. See also Odesa, the cosmopolitan Ukrainian city under threat from war Dmitry Polyansky First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN

In addition, the Russian diplomat lamented the unwillingness of some Western countries to work with Russia’s draft resolution calling on UN Secretary General António Guterres to create a commission to investigate the sabotage at Nord Stream.

According to him, a number of Western states refused to participate in the investigation, as they considered it inappropriate.

They have to. Experts are sent, but these experts only say: “We don’t see any need for this kind of investigation.” Dmitry Polyansky First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN

New details about the explosion

On the eve of the German publication Spiegel, citing sources in the departments, revealed new details about the explosion on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. It is assumed that the ship on which the saboteurs transported the explosives is the Andromeda sailing yacht with its home port of Brege on the German island of Rügen.

It is noted that unknown persons rented a 15-meter yacht of the Bavaria Cruiser 50 model through a charter company on the island of Rügen. The article says that the ship started its journey from the port of Rostock-Warnemünde, after which it moored briefly at the port of Vik, located in the north of the island.

Version about the Ukrainian trace

On Tuesday, March 7, The New York Times published an article in which it reported that forces supported by Ukraine could be behind the Nord Stream bombing. According to the publication, US intelligence believes that the perpetrators of the operation were citizens of Ukraine and Russia, who had nothing to do with the armed forces and special services.

The German Die Zeit, in turn, announced a vessel that had been identified by the German prosecutor’s office, which could be involved in the explosion. It was alleged that the company that chartered it in Poland belonged to the Ukrainians, and traces of explosives were found on the ship itself during a search.

Later, the British The Times reported on a possible private sponsor of sabotage at the facilities. It was argued that this could be a private enterprise from Ukraine, and not about Americans, Russians or Poles. It is emphasized that Kyiv could not know about the group’s plans.

The reaction of Moscow and Kyiv

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba, reacting to these publications of the Western media, said that Kyiv was not involved in sabotage on Russian gas pipelines. According to him, the Ukrainian authorities “have nothing to do with this.”

And I think that articles without evidence are harmful because they give the impression that Ukraine is to blame for everything. We are waiting for the results of the investigation Dmitry Kuleba Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

His Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov called shameful attempts by journalists to shift the blame for blowing up gas pipelines to a private person from Ukraine.

Trying to explain, with reference to some Western intelligence services, that this is the work of a certain Ukrainian oligarch – I think it’s just a shame for those who push such a version through controlled Western media Sergey Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also spoke about the distrust of the Russian authorities in the new version of the incident on the Russian gas pipeline. He noted that such a task was up to only “a well-trained state special service, of which there are not so many in our world.”