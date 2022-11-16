Poland has decided not to invoke article 4 of the NATO treaty (“The parties shall consult each other whenever, in the opinion of either of them, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of one of the parties is threatened”) following the missile attack on its territory that caused two deaths: according to American sources it would have been a Ukrainian anti-aircraft rocket that fell by mistake on Polish soil, and although the final responsibilities are in any case attributable to Moscow – as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni recalled on the sidelines of the G20 in Bali – from Warsaw, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki decided to wait for the conclusion of the international investigations into what happened before making a decision. Russia welcomed the West’s caution, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov never missed an opportunity to throw a jab at Poland: “He could tell immediately that the missile that fell on its territory had not been launched by Russia.”

“The Poles – explain from Moscow – had every possibility of letting it be known from the outset that the fragments found belonged to a missile of the S-300 defense systems and thus all the specialists would have understood that it could not be a missile connected with the Russian Armed Forces”. Yesterday’s Russian missile raids against Ukraine, the Kremlin specified, did not strike beyond 35 kilometers from the border with Poland. According to Peskov, the news circulated last night was an attempt to “provoke a direct military confrontation between NATO and Russia, with consequences for the entire planet”. According to the reconstruction made by NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg “the explosion occurred while Russia was launching a massive wave of missile attacks against Ukrainian territory”.

“NATO – he explained – has been monitoring the situation from the outset: the investigations are underway, and we have to wait for the results. We have no indication that it was the result of a deliberate attack. We have no indications that Russia is preparing an offensive against NATO”. The secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Kiev, Oleksiy Danilov, says he is “in favor of a joint examination” and asks for “immediate access to the site”.