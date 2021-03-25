Fan zones for fans will appear in Russia during the Olympic Games in Tokyo. They will be opened by the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), said on Thursday, March 25, the president of the committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov.

“We will open fan zones for our fans. One of the first sites will be the Luzhniki stadium, – he told reporters.

Earlier on the same day, Pozdyankov said that the ROC had put forward a proposal to use the work of the Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky as a substitute for the country’s anthem at the Olympic Games.

According to him, the corresponding proposal has already been sent to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for approval.

On December 17, 2020, the International Sports Arbitration (CAS) decided that Russians will not be able to play under the state flag at major international competitions until December 16, 2022. In addition, the anthem of Russia cannot be used as a musical accompaniment during this period.

The Tokyo Olympics were supposed to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition was postponed for a year. Now they are planned to be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021. At the same time, the name of the Games “Tokyo-2020” has been retained.