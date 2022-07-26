The new head of the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov confirmed on Tuesday Moscow’s plans to leave the International Space Station.l (ISS) after 2024.

(It might interest you: Russia accuses the West of ‘exaggerating’ the crisis stemming from the war in Ukraine)

“We are going to fulfill our obligations to partners, but the decision to leave the ISS after 2024 has already been made,” Borisov said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(You might be interested in: Vladimir Putin removes the director of the Russian Space Agency from office)

Borisov, who recently replaced Dmitri Rogozin as head of Roscosmos, added that by then Russia will start building its own orbital station.

Last June, Roscosmos sources assured that Russia will continue to work and participate with its partners in the ISS until it has its own orbital platform, something scheduled for 2025, according to initial plans.

The Russian government has in the past approved Russian participation in the ISS until 2024.

Also the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov reiterated on Tuesday that the decision to abandon the orbital platform was not made on Tuesday.

The former head of Roscosmos said in June that the resumption of negotiations on extending the life of the orbital platform would be possible only in the event of the lifting of US sanctions against the sector.

Russian space.

At the beginning of May, the Russian space agency and the Energuia corporation, the main Russian manufacturer of rockets and spacecraft, signed a contract for the design of the sketches of the future Russian orbital station (EOR).

The new head of the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov. Photo: Twitter Nicholas Maduro.

The project will be carried out in two phases: the first foresees the analysis of variants of location and angle of the orbit, the calculation of delivery costs of 1 kilogram of cargo to the station, the siting of the initial configuration of the station and the transfer of spacecraft from the EOR orbit to a lunar orbit.

The second It will include the development of the project at the level of sketches and technical tasks of several variants of the future station.

It will also include the study of the possibilities of communication with the station, the topics related to the preparation of the crews and the operation in the non-piloted and piloted regimes.

According to the Russian state procurement portal, the amount of the project amounts to 2.7 billion rubles (38.9 million dollars or 37 million euros).

The first module of the new station is scheduled to be put into orbit in 2025, and it would take a decade to complete the EOR configuration.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE

More world news:

-Mexico: what is the salary of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador?

China executes man who burned his wife alive on live broadcast

-Iran and its international money laundering networks