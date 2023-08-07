Moscow. Russia will launch its first robotic mission to the Moon since 1976 on Friday, the Roscosmos space agency announced Monday.

The takeoff of the Luna-25 module will take place “on August 11 at 02:10:57 Moscow time” (23:10:57 GMT on Thursday), Roscosmos said in a statement, at a time when world powers such as the United States and China they intensify their missions towards the terrestrial natural satellite.

Roscosmos further indicated that a [cohete] Soyuz had been “assembled” at the Vostochni space base, in the extreme east of the country, for the takeoff of Luna-25, which must descend near the south pole of the Moon, a “difficult terrain”.

The flight is scheduled to take between “four and a half days and five and a half days,” according to data published by Roscosmos and cited by the official TASS press agency.

Once on the Moon, the module, whose mass is 800 kilos, must “take samples and analyze the soil, as well as carry out long-term scientific investigations,” the space agency said in its statement.

It will be the first mission of Russia’s new lunar program, which seeks to strengthen its space cooperation with Beijing amid tensions with Western space powers over Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.

After the start of the military operation, the European Space Agency (ESA) stated that it will no longer cooperate with Russia for the takeoff of Luna-25, nor for future missions.

The last lunar mission of the Soviet Union was that of the Luna-24 space probe in 1976. But since the fall of the USSR, Moscow has faced a series of difficulties to innovate in the sector, in which new private initiatives have emerged , like Space X from billionaire Elon Musk.