Russian President Putin instructed to launch electronic visas for popular destinations

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to launch electronic visas in the near future for the most popular destinations for tourists planning to enter Russia, reports RIA News.

“It is necessary to quickly launch the work of electronic visas for the most popular (directions – approx. “Tapes.ru”) for tourists entering our country,” the head of state said.

Earlier, he said that several decisions on the development of tourism in Russia have not yet been implemented, in particular, the exemption of tour operators from paying VAT. The President urged to consider the bill in the spring session of the State Duma:

Tour operators also named the most underestimated regions of Russia. Among them were Buryatia, Khakassia, Sakhalin and other areas.