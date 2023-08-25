Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday highlighted the “contribution” in Ukraine of Wagner militia chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who rebelled against the Kremlin in late June, vowing to “thoroughly” investigate his death in a plane crash near Moscow on Wednesday.

Prigozhin was “a man with a complicated destiny, who made serious mistakes in his life, but who got the results he wanted,” Putin said in a speech broadcast on television, in which he also offered his “sincere condolences” to the family of the victims of the plane crash.

Nine other people were traveling on the flight, including crew and passengers, and none survived.

Putin’s statement, which described what happened as a “tragedy”, it was the first official confirmation that Wagner’s boss would have died.

The incident occurred exactly two months after Prigozhin’s failed uprising against the Russian General Staff, fueling speculation of a possible Kremlin-orchestrated assassination.

Russian authorities on Thursday opened an investigation into the causes of the accident, citing a “violation of air transport safety rules”, but did not evoke any particular clues.

'Alternative' Court

There is a court in The Hague, there is a court before God. But Russia has an alternative (court): President Putin

Ukrainian President V.Olodimir Zelenski, assured this Thursday that his country has “nothing to do with it” with the death of Wagner’s boss.

“There is a court in The Hague, there is a court before God. But Russia has an alternative (court) – President Putin,” he said when asked again about the plane crash later on Thursday.

Among the presumed deceased would also be Dmitri Utkin, Prigozhin’s right-hand man and Wagner’s operational commander, and Valeri Chekalov, the group’s logistics manager, according to Russian media.

In the town of Kujenkino, near which the device crashed, an inhabitant, Vitali, said he had “heard a ‘boom’”.

The president of the United States was questioned about it this Wednesday.

“I looked up and saw a plane, with white smoke above,” he said in a video broadcast by the Fontanka outlet.

On social networks, several accounts close to Wagner – who does not have an official online presence – mentioned the hypothesis of a ground-to-air missile shot on Wednesday night to explain what happened. But The Pentagon considers that it does not have “any information that suggests that it was a surface-to-air missile” that caused the plane to crash, US Defense Department spokesman Pat Ryder told reporters on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, several people gathered in front of Wagner’s St. Petersburg headquarters, placing red carnations, candles and the group’s emblem, with a skull, in front of the building.

In Ukraine, where Wagner fought for a long time, there were those who rejoiced at the supposed death.

“Perhaps this will give impetus to destabilizing events” in Russia, said Iryna Kushina, a public official interviewed by AFP in kyiv.

reasonable doubts

Abroad, several senior officials hinted that Prigozhin’s death might have been engineered by the Kremlin.

He President of the United States, Joe Biden, considered on Wednesday that “in Russia few things happen without Putin having something to do with it.”

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna ironized the causes of Wagner’s leader’s death, noting that “the death rate among people close to Putin is particularly high.”

“It is no coincidence that all eyes turn to the Kremlin when a disgraced ex-Putin associate literally suddenly falls out of the sky two months after going into rebellion,” said German diplomat Annalena Baerbock.

On June 24, Prigozhin staged an uprising against the Russian General Staff. and the Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, seizing barracks in southern Russia and embarking on a march with troops and armored vehicles towards Moscow.

During the uprising, Putin did not hide his anger, accusing his former ally of “treason.” But the rebellion was interrupted that same day, after an agreement that provided for Prigozhin to leave for Belarus and for Wagner’s militiamen to join the regular Russian Army.

Even so, Wagner’s boss continued to visit Russia, including the Kremlin. On Monday night, Prigozhin, 62, had appeared in a video released by groups close to Wagner in which he claimed to be in Africa to make “an even greater Russia” with a presence in other domains.

