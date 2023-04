Russian dictator Vladimir Putin | Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev/AFP

Russia said on Friday it would investigate the accidental launch by a Russian plane of a missile that crashed in Belgorod, in the region bordering Ukraine. The projectile injured three people and caused an uproar among the local population, as it left a crater 20 meters in diameter in the center of the regional capital.

The explosion also hit residential buildings, automobiles and power line poles. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, an investigation was launched to clarify the causes of the incident.

According to Ukrainian military experts, the bomb that fell in the region is similar to the one the country often launches against Ukrainian territories. The Ukrainian Air Force said that in recent weeks the Russians had dropped around 20 bombs.