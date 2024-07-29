The State Duma has introduced fines of up to 200 thousand rubles for concealing environmental information

The State Duma has immediately in the second and third readings a bill on toughening administrative penalties for concealment, deliberate distortion or untimely communication of complete and reliable environmental information on negative impacts on the environment. This is reported by RIA News.

Fines will increase from one to three thousand rubles (currently from 500 to 1000 rubles) for individuals, from ten to 30 thousand rubles for officials (currently from three to six thousand rubles) and from 50 to 200 thousand rubles for legal entities (currently from 20 to 80 thousand rubles). The penalties for repeated offenses will also be toughened, up to and including disqualification from one to three years for officials.

The new bill provides that cases of administrative offences under articles on violation of the rules for submitting reports on the disposal of waste from the use of goods and on failure to pay fees for negative impact on the environment within the established timeframes may be initiated without conducting control measures in cases where the materials received by the supervisory authority contain data indicating a violation.

Earlier, the Russian Environmental Operator proposed to use funds from environmental fines to purchase garbage containers, since the country’s regions are experiencing a shortage of them.