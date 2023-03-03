WWF: Earth Hour will take place in Russia on March 25, 2023

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Russia has decided to launch an environmental campaign, within the framework of which Earth Hour will be held in the country. Participants will turn off lights and household appliances as a sign of concern for the future of the planet. This is stated in the WWF materials, which are at the disposal of Lenta.ru.

The action will be held in Russia for the 15th time on March 25 at 20:30. In 2023, the phrase “Keep the beauty” was chosen as the slogan. The Foundation noted that wildlife allows people to enjoy the beauty and needs to be taken care of. The first such event took place in the country in 2009. At the moment, 46 percent of citizens know about the event, more than half of which take part in it.

“There are a huge number of natural attractions in Russia, which many might not even have heard of. For example, there is the northernmost liana forest on the planet, there are sand dunes that amaze the imagination, and there is a unique whale population. It is extremely important to realize that all this beauty is very fragile, and if we do not take care of it, we can lose it, ”said Dmitry Gorshkov, director of the organization.

Earlier, Alexei Kokorin, director of the WWF Climate Program, said that 2023 could be warmer than 2022. According to him, extreme weather events will become more frequent and everything will depend on the state of the currents in the Pacific Ocean.