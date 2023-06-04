Novak says Russia will extend voluntary cuts in oil production until the end of 2024

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced that the country will extend the voluntary cut in oil production until the end of December 2024. He is quoted TASS.

Russia will continue to produce 500 thousand barrels of oil per day less than the quota. The level will be calculated from the quota for 2024, Novak specified. He also explained that this is a precautionary measure in agreement with the countries participating in the OPEC + agreement, and added that the Russian Federation is already producing 500,000 barrels per day less.

In May, Novak clarified that Russia had entered into the announced voluntary reduction in oil production by 500,000 barrels per day only from May, and not from March, as previously stated.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia called on Russia to comply with the conditions for reducing oil production. Riyadh expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that Moscow, according to the kingdom, did not fully fulfill the promise to cut oil production against the backdrop of Western sanctions.