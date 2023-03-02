The head of the Central Bank Nabiullina announced the extension of restrictions on the withdrawal of cash currency

The restrictions imposed a year ago on withdrawing cash, transferring funds abroad and withdrawing funds by non-residents from unfriendly countries will be extended. This was stated by the head of the regulator Elvira Nabiullina at the annual meeting of representatives of banks with the leadership of the Central Bank, reports Interfax.

According to her, all these currency control measures were necessary to urgently stabilize the situation in the face of uncertainty. In general, they worked, and during the year some of the restrictions were relaxed or canceled, but there were no fundamental changes in external conditions, which means that the main restrictions will remain.

Two weeks ago, Nabiullina explained that the restriction on cash withdrawals, primarily dollars and euros, was due to a decrease in their receipt in Russia. She did not rule out that some nuances may change, but in general the situation will remain the same.

The current restriction on the withdrawal of cash from accounts and deposits of individuals is valid until March 9. It implies that a bank client can withdraw from accounts in dollars and euros funds that were received there before March 9, 2022, but not more than an amount that is equivalent to 10 thousand dollars.

The restriction on the withdrawal of money abroad by individuals is valid until March 31, 2023. Within its framework, citizens of Russia and friendly countries can withdraw no more than a million dollars a month (or the equivalent in another foreign currency) to accounts in foreign banks, and no more than ten thousand dollars through money transfer systems.

Non-resident individuals working in Russia can withdraw funds abroad only in the amount of wages, and for non-resident individuals from unfriendly countries, while not working in Russia, the withdrawal of funds is completely prohibited.