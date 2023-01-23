The Russian government announced its decision to expel the Estonian ambassador, Margus Laidre, and to reduce the diplomatic relationship with the Baltic country to the rank of charge d’affaires. The foregoing occurs within the framework of what the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called “Russophobia” due to the reduction of diplomatic representation in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia.

After the expulsion, which has a deadline of February 7ththis diplomatic delegation will be delegated to a charge d’affaires who will represent and lead the Estonian commission in Moscow.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries have been detrimental since the Kremlin sent its troops to Ukraine. The Estonian Foreign Minister, Urmas Reinsalu, spoke about it through Twitter and said that the reduction in the size of the Russian embassy in Tallinn responds to the lack of interest in ending the war and in order to achieve the parity.

The reduction of employees ordered by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, the ambassadors present in Tallinn will have to go from 21 diplomats and 23 auxiliary staff members at 8 and 15 respectively. This measure will have a maximum date of February 1.

Sergei Lavro, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia. Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO

“Estonia has taken another hostile step with a drastic cut in the staff of the Russian embassy in Tallinn, thus reaffirming the course of the destruction of bilateral relations. As a response measure, the Russian side has resolved to lower the rank of reciprocal representation to that of charge d’affaires,” the Russian foreign ministry was quoted as saying by the Russian government news agency, Sputnik News.

Likewise, this Ministry stated that Estonia deliberately destroyed all kinds of relations between the countries and that it was an act of “Russophobia” raised to the point of being, according to them, state policy.

Meanwhile, Estonia does not back down and openly stands in favor of Ukraine by sending it all available FH-70 howitzers. “Russia’s steps will not prevent us from providing continued support to Ukraine, which has been fighting for its sovereignty and the security of all of us for almost a year. We will not get tired before Ukraine wins the war”, sentenced the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Urmas Reinsalu, through social networks.

