Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed on Friday that his government will ask ten US diplomats to leave the country, in retaliation for the expulsion of ten Russian officials by Washington. On Thursday, the Joe Biden Administration made the decision in response to alleged election interference from Moscow, the massive Solarwinds cyberattack, and Russian actions in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

Russia and the United States once again relive the echoes of the Cold War. The government of Vladimir Putin announced on April 16 “reciprocity” measures against the United States.

The first will be the expulsion of ten US diplomats, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in recent hours.

He also indicated that Moscow is evaluating possible “painful” measures against US business in Russia. Among them, the end of the activities of US funds and that country’s NGOs on Russian soil, which he considers interfere in the internal affairs of his country.

The Putin administration’s announcements come a day after Washington withdrew ten Russian diplomats, including members of the intelligence services.

In addition, the US government sanctioned six Russian tech companies and blocked Moscow’s ability to borrow, by prohibiting US financial institutions from buying bonds from the Central Bank, the national wealth fund, and the Russian Ministry of Finance. , starting next June 14.

It is a package of measures that the Joe Biden Administration prepared for several weeks in response to the alleged interference in the 2020 presidential elections, the cyber attacks against several federal agencies and large US companies, which would have started since 2019 and penetrated their systems through a program of the SolarWinds company and Russia’s military movements on the border with Ukraine, as well as its actions in Afghanistan.

Russia and the United States, two long-standing enemies, showed a rapprochement during the previous government under Republican Donald Trump, but that relationship was strongly criticized in the Washington political circle for allegedly allying to interfere in their favor in the US electoral contest. , since 2016, as the US intelligence agencies themselves pointed out.

With the arrival of Joe Biden to the White House, relations seemed to be on the right track when the two governments announced the extension of the New START treaty, the last between the two countries that limits the ability to develop nuclear weapons.

But Biden seems not to ignore the new “aggressions” from Moscow. Recently, relations raised the tension again amid the mobilization of Russian troops to Ukraine, a country to which the United States has offered its full support.

With Reuters and EFE