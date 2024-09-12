Rostec: UAC to Build Additional Building to Expand Su-57 Production

An enterprise of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the state corporation Rostec) will build an additional building to expand the production of Su-57. This reported in a state corporation.

It is noted that the Gagarin Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aviation Plant (KNAAZ), which produces the Su-57, is upgrading production. As part of technical re-equipment projects, construction and installation work has been completed at new flight test station facilities.

“In order to expand serial production of the Su-57, construction has begun on an additional building where the fifth-generation aircraft systems will be tested,” Rostec reported.

UAC CEO Yuri Slyusar emphasized that the number of Su-57s entering service is increasing every year.

In August, UAC reported that KnAAZ had commissioned a fuel system development building and completed the first stage of construction of a hangar for testing onboard radio-electronic equipment.