Russia and Afghanistan intend to increase trade turnover to $3 billion in 2025

Russia intends to expand cooperation with Afghanistan, increasing trade turnover between the countries to three billion dollars in 2025. The agency was informed about this RIA Novosti reported the head of the Russian Business Center in Afghanistan, Rustam Khabibullin.

He said that this issue was discussed during a meeting of representatives of the business council with the acting Minister of Agriculture of Afghanistan, Ataullah Omari. According to Khabibulin, Moscow and Kabul also discussed the issue of increasing the export and import of agricultural products, the development of Russian companies in Afghanistan and the development of logistics routes.

“We have been tasked with increasing trade turnover between the countries by 2025 to three billion dollars, and by 2030 to reach ten billion dollars a year,” Khabibulin said, adding that agricultural products will make up the bulk of the trade turnover.

Previously, he was deputy prime minister for economic affairs in the interim government of the radical Taliban movement (terrorist organization banned in Russia) Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund suggested that Russian entrepreneurs invest in the Afghan economy. According to him, the country has many prospects for trade and investment, and foreign investors should take advantage of these opportunities.