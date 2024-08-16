Russian authorities announced on Friday that they will evacuate five villages near the Ukrainian border in the Belgorod region, noting that the aforementioned area is adjacent to Kursk, which is being targeted by a large Ukrainian attack.

“Starting from August 19, we will block roads to five villages, evacuate residents and help transport property,” Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

Gladkov explained that access to a sixth village would also be “temporarily” blocked.

Since last week, Ukraine has been carrying out a ground incursion into the Kursk region, adjacent to Belgorod.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that his country’s forces had taken control of the village of Sudzha in Kursk.