Legal entities and individual entrepreneurs will be allowed to transport medical waste in the Russian Federation

The State Duma Committee on Ecology, Natural Resources and Environmental Protection recommended that the chamber of parliament adopt in the second reading a bill regulating the handling of medical waste. This was reported by RIA News.

It is assumed that only legal entities and individual enterprises included in the register of operators for handling medical waste will be allowed to transport medical waste.

It is also proposed to establish the specifics of handling different classes of medical waste. Class A medical waste (epidemiologically safe waste, similar in composition to municipal solid waste) will be transferred to regional operators for handling municipal solid waste. Class B, C and G medical waste (epidemiologically hazardous, extremely epidemiologically hazardous and toxicologically hazardous waste of hazard classes 1-4) will be transferred to operators for handling medical waste. Class D waste (radioactive) is proposed to be transferred to the national operator for handling radioactive waste. Currently, a lot of medical waste, including classes B, C and C, ends up in illegal landfills due to insufficient control over waste handling, the authors of the bill reported.

Earlier, the government developed an addendum to the bill on identifying and eliminating illegal dumps. It is assumed that from the moment the amendments come into force, responsibility for searching for unauthorized dumps in populated areas will fall on local governments. Outside populated areas, the search is assigned to regional authorities. In addition, the bill determines those responsible for eliminating dumps.