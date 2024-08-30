Testing of the digital ruble will be sharply expanded from September 1

A new stage of testing operations with the digital ruble will be launched in Russia, reports Central Bank. The expansion of the pilot, which will allow this form of national currency to be used much more often, will start on September 1, 2024.

The operations will still be available to clients of 12 banks participating in the project since August last year. However, access to it will now be granted to not 600, but 9 thousand citizens and 1.2 thousand companies instead of the previous 22.

In addition to a sharp increase in the number of participants, the pilot is also planned to include new operations. Their list will be supplemented by payment via a dynamic QR code, as well as the ability to make transfers between companies, the Bank of Russia indicated.

The digital ruble is expected to become an alternative form of national currency along with cash and non-cash rubles. It will be issued by the Bank of Russia, which will also become the operator of the platform where it will be possible to store digital rubles and conduct transactions with them. At the end of 2023, it was reported that over 900 thousand transactions were conducted in 11 cities of the country as part of testing the instrument. According to the head of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina, the transition to its mass use by Russians will take from five to seven years.