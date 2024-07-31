ANDRussian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday decreed doubling the one-time payment to those who enlist in the Army to 400,000 rubles (about $4,630). to fight in the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Kherson, Lugansk and Zaporizhzhia, annexed by Moscow in 2022.

The presidential provision specifies that this application is extensive to mobilized, recruits and others. Russian and foreign citizens that between August 1 and December 31 they sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense to serve in these Ukrainian territories.

Putin also recommended that the authorities of all Russian regions establish and make another one-time payment of at least 400,000 rubles, charged to their own budgets, to those who sign contracts with the Defense Ministry in the same period.

Since November 2022, this one-time payment has amounted to 195,000 rubles (about $2,250 at the current exchange rate).

The Kremlin spokesman linked the measure on Wednesday with the the need for the Russian authorities to support both the fighters and their families.

The increase in the one-time fee for signing contracts with the Ministry of Defense to serve in the war zone in Ukraine comes at a time when complaints are mounting on social media about enlisted soldiers being forced to buy equipment themselves, such as bulletproof vests, that are not provided by the army.

A Ukrainian special forces soldier stands in front of a destroyed bridge north of Kharkiv, one of the country’s largest cities. Photo:Dimitr Dilkoff. AFP Share

Russia will force those who obtain Russian citizenship to register for military service

Russian deputies also approved a law in three readings on Wednesday that forces people who acquire Russian citizenship to register for military service, under threat of being deprived of their citizenship.

The law was drafted by a group of deputies headed by the speaker of the Duma, or lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin.

Foreigners who receive a Russian passport acquire not only rights but also obligations as citizens of Russia.

According to the law, foreigners who are in the process of obtaining Russian citizenship will have to register for military service before receiving a passport.

Recently, the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia (CIR), Alexander Bastrikin, proposed deprive of citizenship those naturalized who refuse to serve in the army to defend their new homeland.

The official stressed that foreigners who receive a Russian passport “acquire not only rights but also obligations as citizens of the Russian Federation.”

At the end of June, he estimated that 10,000 new Russian citizens had been mobilised to fight in the special military operation.

The CIR chief made the remarks during a meeting on measures to combat crime among immigrants, a hot topic since the jihadist attack committed in March by four Tajiks against the Crocus City Hall concert hall.