KBP to develop 9M134 missile to destroy lightly armored vehicles

The Tula Instrument Design Bureau (KBP, part of the High-Precision Systems holding) is developing a light guided missile 9M134 to destroy lightly armored vehicles. The holding reported this in Telegram.

“The missile being developed is approximately four times lighter than the Kornet family of missiles. The guided missile is designed to destroy medium-armored targets, including those equipped with dynamic protection, lightly armored and unarmored vehicles,” the statement said.

The anti-tank missile system crew will be able to carry a larger number of light missiles, which will allow it to hit more targets. The range of the munition with a tandem cumulative warhead is 3.5 kilometers. The missile received a jam-proof control system with laser beam orientation.

In August, it became known that KBP had developed a guided missile “Kh-UPLA” for drones. The product with a warhead weighing six kilograms is designed to destroy light equipment, dugouts and fortifications.