Izvestia: S7 Technics and Rosatom will develop and produce parts for Western aircraft

Parts for Western aircraft will be developed and produced in Russia. Thus, S7 Technics and Rosatom have already begun to create air and water filters and brake discs. About this on Friday, February 17, they write “News”.

Vitaly Susanin, Deputy General Director for Engineering Support, Chief Engineer of S7 Technics, said that prototypes of water and HEPA filters that are used for air purification have already been manufactured. Before they can be used, they must be tested on the aircraft and certified. However, a number of projects with industrial partners are still only at the stage of development.

The communications department of Rosatom confirmed to the publication its participation in the development and production of water and HEPA filters for installation on foreign-made aircraft.

In addition, S7 Technics is looking for a replacement for imported paints and varnishes, analogues of solvents and detergents. The company also began work on major changes in the design of the aircraft in the near future. Susanin’s presentation clarifies that the main modifications include replacement tires, brakes and seat belts.

Earlier, the press service of the Ministry of Transport reported that Russia has every opportunity to maintain the airworthiness of aircraft and their maintenance. In addition, the ministry said that maintaining flight safety is organized at a high level.