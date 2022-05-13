<br><div id="paywall-google"><div class="wrapper"><div class="col-12 wgt-social-reactions reactions-mobile"><div class="gp-social-reactions"><h2 class="title">How did you feel about this matter?<\/h2><\/div><\/div><\/div><div class="wgt-main-image"><picture class="img-fallback"><source media="(min-width: 768px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/05\/13160955\/finlandia-1-960x540.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/05\/13160955\/finlandia-1-1280x720.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 480px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/05\/13160955\/finlandia-1-660x372.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/05\/13160955\/finlandia-1-960x540.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 1px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/05\/13160955\/finlandia-1-380x214.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/05\/13160955\/finlandia-1-660x372.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><\/source><\/source><\/source><\/picture><p><figcaption class="img-info"><span class="img-caption">Russian Embassy in Helsinki: Allegation of non-payment on electricity imports comes at a time of tension due to Finland's possible entry into NATO<\/span><span class="img-credit">| Photo: EFE\/EPA\/MAURI RATILAINEN<\/span><\/figcaption><\/p><\/div><div class="wrapper"><p tabindex="0">RAO Nordic Oy, the European arm of Russian energy company Inter RAO, announced this Friday (13) that it will cut electricity supply to Finland from Saturday (14), alleging non-payment.<\/p><p tabindex="0">\u201cWe are forced to suspend electricity imports from May 14th,\u201d the company said on its website.<\/p><p tabindex="0">The announcement was made amid heightened tensions between Russia and Finland, due to Helsinki having expressed its intention to join NATO.<\/p><p tabindex="0">RAO Nordic Oy said it \u201chas been importing energy from Russia to Finland and selling it to the (pan-European energy) exchange Nord Pool for many years\u201d and that \u201csales made since May 6 have not yet been credited with funds in our bank account\u201d.<\/p><p tabindex="0">\u201cThis situation is exceptional and has occurred for the first time in more than 20 years of our business history,\u201d the company claimed.<\/p><p tabindex="0">"We hope that the situation will improve soon and that electricity trade with Russia can resume," he added.<\/p><p tabindex="0">In April, Finnish company Fingrid said it would limit power transmission capacity on the Russian border, which would reduce import power from 1,300 MW to 900 MW.<\/p><p tabindex="0">\u201cThis decision is based on an assessment of the risks to the energy system in the context of the changing international situation,\u201d the company said, referring to the military conflict initiated by Russia in Ukraine.<\/p><p tabindex="0">Inter RAO is the only operator of export and import of electricity in Russia, and its main customer has historically been Finland.<\/p><p tabindex="0">In 2021 alone, Russia supplied the neighboring country with 8.2 billion kWh out of a total of 21.77 billion kWh exported.<\/p><\/div><\/div>\r\n#Russia #cut #power #Finland #Saturday
