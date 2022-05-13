How did you feel about this matter?

Russian Embassy in Helsinki: Allegation of non-payment on electricity imports comes at a time of tension due to Finland’s possible entry into NATO| Photo: EFE/EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN

RAO Nordic Oy, the European arm of Russian energy company Inter RAO, announced this Friday (13) that it will cut electricity supply to Finland from Saturday (14), alleging non-payment.

“We are forced to suspend electricity imports from May 14th,” the company said on its website.

The announcement was made amid heightened tensions between Russia and Finland, due to Helsinki having expressed its intention to join NATO.

RAO Nordic Oy said it “has been importing energy from Russia to Finland and selling it to the (pan-European energy) exchange Nord Pool for many years” and that “sales made since May 6 have not yet been credited with funds in our bank account”.

“This situation is exceptional and has occurred for the first time in more than 20 years of our business history,” the company claimed.

“We hope that the situation will improve soon and that electricity trade with Russia can resume,” he added.

In April, Finnish company Fingrid said it would limit power transmission capacity on the Russian border, which would reduce import power from 1,300 MW to 900 MW.

“This decision is based on an assessment of the risks to the energy system in the context of the changing international situation,” the company said, referring to the military conflict initiated by Russia in Ukraine.

Inter RAO is the only operator of export and import of electricity in Russia, and its main customer has historically been Finland.

In 2021 alone, Russia supplied the neighboring country with 8.2 billion kWh out of a total of 21.77 billion kWh exported.