How did you feel about this article?

Putin’s government considers that the ceiling of US$ 60 per barrel adopted by the European Union and the G7 violates free market rules 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL METZEL/KREMLIN/SPUTNIK

Russia will stop supplying oil to Europe later this year, after the European Union (EU) decided to limit the price ceiling for a barrel, according to the Russian ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov.

“From this year, Europe will live without Russian oil. Moscow has already made it clear that it will NOT supply oil to countries that support limiting prices against the market,” Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account and on other social media.

“Very soon the EU will blame Russia for using oil as a weapon,” predicted the Kremlin representative in his brief statement.

EU countries agreed on Friday to cap the price of Russian oil at $60 a barrel as part of sanctions imposed on Moscow for its aggression against Ukraine.

The measure, to which the G7 powers and Australia adhered, would not directly affect the community territory because it coincides with the entry into force, on Monday (5), of an embargo on crude oil imported from Russia, except that purchased by Hungary by pipeline.

However, it prohibits European shipping companies from transporting Russian oil to third countries if it is sold at a price higher than the fixed one, and the same applies to insurance companies contracted for the transport of Russian crude oil.

The EU’s political agreement ensures that if the market price drops below $60 a barrel, the cap will be updated to be at least 5% lower than what’s on the market.

Moscow had already warned that it would stop selling its oil to countries that apply a ceiling to the price of a barrel, considering that this intervention violates free market rules.