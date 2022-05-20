The Russian Defense Ministry announced on May 20 that its country will form 12 more units and divisions in its western military district, in response to Sweden and Finland’s request to join NATO. Meanwhile, Moscow troops say they have taken the Lugansk region “almost completely” and Ukraine accuses Kremlin soldiers of creating “hell” in Donbass.

On the 86th day of the war in Ukraine, Russia increases war warnings against the West. Moscow reported that it will create new military bases in response to the possible expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Eastern Europe.

The troops of the two countries wage new clashes this Friday, May 20, and in a sign of the urgent need for the Kremlin to strengthen its ranks, Parliament is studying a bill to allow its citizens over 40 years of age and foreigners over the age of 30 years join the Army.

These are the main news of the day:

07:30 (BOG) Russia will suspend gas supply to Finland from this Saturday

The Russian state company Gazprom informed Finland that it will stop the flow of natural gas starting this Saturday, May 21, in the morning hours. This was confirmed by the Finnish state gas wholesaler Gasum.

The CEO of the firm, Mika Wiljanen, considered Gazprom’s decision “very regrettable” but stressed that they will make an effort to maintain supplies to users.

“We have been carefully preparing for this situation and, provided there are no interruptions in the gas transmission network, we will be able to supply gas to all our customers in the coming months,” Wiljanen explained.

07:07 (BOG) Moscow reports about a thousand “surrenders” in Azovstal; kyiv reports that he ordered them to save their lives

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu assured that after several days a total of 1,908 Ukrainian soldiers have “surrendered”, who for weeks resisted at the Azovstal steel plant, the last bastion of local troops in the besieged and strategic city of Mariupol, in eastern Ukraine.

However, the commander of the Ukrainian Army, Denys Prokopenko, pointed out that the military institution gave the order to its remaining forces in the steel factory to stop fighting to save their lives.

Still image from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry showing what it claims are service members of the Ukrainian forces, who have left the Azovstal steel plant. They are registered by the pro-Russian Army in Mariupol, Ukraine. May 17, 2022. © Russian Ministry of Defense via Reuters

“The military high command has given the order to save the lives of the soldiers of our garrison and stop defending the city,” Prokopenko said in a video posted on Telegram.

The commander added that there is an “ongoing process” to remove the fighters who died at the scene.

6:41 (BOG) Russia considers recruiting men over 40 in the Army

The Russian parliament will debate a bill to allow its citizens over 40 years of age and foreigners over 30 years of age to join its military forces.

This is seen as a sign of Moscow’s urgent need to strengthen its war effort in Ukraine.

According to the Duma, the legislation would also open the way to the incorporation of civil doctors, engineers and experts in communications and operations.

6:33 (BOG) Germany’s lower house approves more than 40 billion dollars for consequences of the war

The parliamentary budget committee of the Lower House of Germany approved this Friday the plan to have around 40,000 million additional euros to finance the costs derived from the war in Ukraine.

After talks overnight, the committee agreed to fund a second package of energy relief for consumers, business aid and higher costs for the integration of refugees from Ukraine.

Archive-View of the Lower House of the German Parliament, on October 26, 2021. © Reuters / Michele Tantussi

In addition to the supplementary budget, Germany hopes to guarantee 100 billion euros in credit authorizations for a special fund for the military.

6:15 (BOG) Zelensky: Russia has turned Donbass into “hell”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of a “deliberate attempt to kill as many Ukrainians as possible” in Donbass, where “the occupiers are trying to increase pressure.” “There is a hell, and that is not an exaggeration,” he stressed.

Moscow’s efforts are especially concentrated in eastern Ukraine, but Zelensky also denounced that Vladimir Putin’s troops killed “many” people in the Chernihiv region in the north of the country.

“This is what will be described as the genocide of the Ukrainian people and for which the occupants will definitely be brought to justice,” he stressed.

5:48 (BOG) Moscow says it “almost completely” took control of Lugansk

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, his troops would now dominate most of the self-styled Lugansk republic in eastern Ukraine.

“The liberation of the Lugansk People’s Republic is almost complete,” he said, adding that “units of the Russian armed forces, together with divisions of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics continue to increase control over the territories of the Donbass”.

05:35 (BOG) Russia announces new military bases, following Sweden and Finland’s request to join NATO

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said his country will form 12 units and divisions in its western military district, and improve the fighting strength of its troops.

According to Moscow, the decision comes in response to the formal request of Finland and Sweden to join NATO, presented last Monday, May 18, before the organization.

File-Russian troops during their siege of the city of Mariupol, in the southeast of the country, on March 22, 2022. © ©Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Shoigu called that step part of an increase in military threats near Russia’s western borders. “Tension continues to grow in the Western Military District area of ​​responsibility. We are taking appropriate countermeasures,” he said.

Likewise, the leader of the Defense portfolio accused the United States of intensifying strategic bomber flights in recent years, increasing the sending of warships to the Baltic Sea and intensifying training exercises in the region with its alliance allies. political-military.

This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sweden and Finland’s potential membership in the US-led organization did not pose a threat to his nation, but warned he would respond if the alliance boosted the military infrastructure in the two countries.

With Reuters, AP and local media