Nebenzya: If the West does not get rid of the Kyiv authorities, Russia will continue its SVO

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Vasily Nebenzya named the condition under which the country will continue the special military operation (SMO) in Ukraine. His words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

Russia Demands Change of Government in Ukraine

Nebenzya noted that Russia has always treated Ukrainians with respect. He called Ukrainian citizens a fraternal people with whom Russians have unbreakable historical ties. The diplomat noted that it is no coincidence that several million Ukrainians have found refuge in Russia.

But if the Western camp does not allow us to get rid of this “cancerous tumor” that the current Kiev regime represents by peaceful means, <...> we will continue our SVO until its tasks are solved by military means. Vasily Nebenzya Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN

However, if Western countries do not get rid of the “cancerous tumor” in the form of the current Ukrainian authorities, Russia will continue the special military operation until its objectives are resolved by military means.

Ukrainian President Accused of Escalating Conflict

The diplomat commented on the trip of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the UN General Assembly High Week in New York. His words are quoted by RIA Novosti. According to Nebenzya, Zelensky decided to participate in the UN General Assembly to convince the West to raise the stakes in the conflict with Russia. The diplomat emphasized that the Ukrainian leader is doing this “with an outstretched hand.”

And here he is, in New York, again with his hand outstretched, again trying to convince the West to raise the stakes in the conflict with Russia and stop its sons from dying for Ukraine, thus becoming a direct participant in the conflict with a nuclear power. Vasily Nebenzya Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN

The Permanent Representative added that Kyiv is seeking to push the world into the abyss of World War III. In his opinion, Ukraine has turned into a “dictatorship of one person” – the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky. The diplomat added that the country is “on the brink of defeat.”

Zelensky refused to negotiate with Russia

Zelensky spoke at a meeting of the UN Security Council, where he spoke out against holding negotiations with Russia to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

In 2022, Volodymyr Zelensky put forward demands that constitute his “peace formula.” He called for a number of conditions to be met, including a complete ceasefire, the restoration of “radiation safety” at the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, the introduction of a price cap on Russian energy resources, and the return of the country to its 1991 borders.

He criticized those who “want to talk” with Russian President Vladimir Putin about resolving the crisis.

During his speech, Zelensky once again called for using his peace formula to resolve the conflict. He also demanded that “a second peace summit be prepared.” The Ukrainian president also invited other countries to take part in the conflict resolution process.

Russia can only be forced into peace Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Earlier, Zelensky assured that the end of the conflict is closer than many believe. Despite this, Zelensky insisted on the need for military assistance from Ukraine’s partner countries. According to him, the plan to end the conflict “is not about negotiations with Russia.”

“Victory Plan” deemed unrealistic

On September 23, Zelensky traveled to the United States to present his “victory plan,” which consists of four main points that, if implemented, are expected to allow Ukraine to begin peace talks with Russia by the end of 2024.

The document includes security guarantees similar to the obligations under NATO membership, the continuation of the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region, the supply of modern weapons and international financial assistance to support the country’s economy.

Related materials:

The victory plan is unrealistic, said Vasyl Nebenzya. In his opinion, Kyiv should quickly adopt realistic parameters for resolving the conflict.

The first deputy chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Vladimir Dzhabarov, expressed a similar opinion. He considered that all the plans of the Ukrainian leader to end the conflict are in the realm of fantasy.