RThe US announced on Thursday that it will consider “considered, coordinated and effective” measures to contain NATO. following the decisions taken at the Washington summit which “threaten the security” of Russia, in particular with reference to the support received by Ukraine and the future deployment of long-range missiles in Germany.

“All this will require from us balanced, coordinated and effective countermeasures to counter NATO,” said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the outcome of the alliance summit.

Peskov admitted that Russia is studying the updating of its nuclear doctrine, that there are debates and that experts are discussing it, but stressed that this is not the “only” means of containment.

Meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of Heads of State and Government during the NATO 75th anniversary summit. Photo:AFP Share

According to Peskov, in Washington NATO “once again clearly confirmed its essence: it is an alliance created in an era of confrontation with the purpose of maintaining confrontation.”

“It is obvious that the Alliance is pursuing one of its main goals: to crush Russia, to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia,” the spokesman said.

This, he added, This forces Russia to “very carefully analyse the decisions taken and the debates that took place, and to carefully analyse the text of the (NATO) declaration”.

“This is a very serious threat to the national security of our country,” Peskov said.

“NATO is in fact fully involved in the conflict around Ukraine,” he added, stressing that “it is time to call all the processes by their names.”

The spokesman also recalled that Moscow had from the very beginning said that NATO’s expansion into Ukraine was an “unacceptable threat” to Russia’s existence. “Now we see that NATO is adopting a document stating that Ukraine will be united once and for all,” Peskov lamented.

NATO Heads of State pose with US President Joe Biden and Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Photo:AFP Share

“We are ready and willing to discuss the whole situation, all aspects related to security on the continent (Europe), the security of our country and security guarantees for other states. But all this should be discussed together,” the spokesman said.

NATO countries strengthen their commitment to Ukraine

At a historic summit in Washington, NATO countries have stepped up their support for Ukraine by sending F-16 aircraft and anti-aircraft defense batteries and recognizing that kyiv is on an “irreversible path” to membership in the Atlantic Alliance.

At this summit, “we took new steps to strengthen our deterrence and defence, and to reinforce our long-term support for Ukraine so that it can win” in the war against Russia, the text adds.

F-16s from Denmark and the Netherlands will be flying over Ukraine this summer, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The White House said Belgium and Norway have promised to provide more aircraft.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

NATO heads of state and government also pledged on Wednesday to allocate a minimum of 40 billion euros ($43.316 billion at today’s exchange rate) by 2025 to help Ukraine defeat Russia and deter further attacks in the future.

“We affirm our determination to support Ukraine in building a force capable of defeating Russian aggression today and deterring it in the future. To that end, we intend to provide minimum core funding of €40 billion over the next year,” the allies said in a statement from the summit in Washington.

Along those lines, they agreed to “provide sustainable levels of security assistance to help Ukraine prevail,” taking into account the needs of the country, the respective national budgetary procedures and bilateral security agreements concluded with kyiv.

The new commitment will cover costs related to the provision of military equipment and assistance and training for Ukraine.

This will include the purchase of military equipment for Ukraine; in-kind support; the maintenance, logistics and transportation of military equipment; the training of soldiers; investments in infrastructure and the Ukrainian defence industry; or contributions to NATO trust funds for Ukraine, including non-lethal assistance.

NATO Secretary General Jean Stoltenberg and US President Joe Biden. Photo:AFP Share

The White House also announced on Wednesday that the United States will begin the gradual deployment of its long-range weapons in Germany starting in 2026 within the framework of the Multi-Domain Working Group.

When fully developed, these long-range conventional fire units will include SM-6, Tomahawk, and hypersonic weapons, which have significantly longer range than the current ones used in Europe.

Without nerves and without emotions, we will develop, above all, a military response to this new threat.

In its joint statement with Germany, the White House said the operation would demonstrate the United States’ commitment to NATO and its contributions to European integrated deterrence.

Russia on Thursday promised a “military response.” “We will, above all, work out a military response to this new threat without nerves or emotions,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by RIA Novosti.

According to the diplomat, Washington’s plans to deploy long-range weapons in Germany are “one more link” in the path towards escalating relations.