Domestic and wild animals will be seized from their owners for cruelty. The draft law amending the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation was prepared by the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Ecology, Natural Resources and Environmental Protection, United Russia deputy Vladimir Burmatov.

“First, we need to introduce the confiscation of wild animals. Today, the ban on their living at home is directly spelled out in the law, but there is no mechanism for confiscation. At the same time, it is obvious that keeping such animals in apartments is in itself cruel treatment to them, since they cannot live in such conditions, ”the parliamentarian explained to Izvestia.

Second, pets should be seized if they are abused by their owners, he added.

“We have expanded liability for abuse, but this is a half-measure. If a person beats, starves or improperly maintains an animal, a fine can be imposed on him, and its amount can be quite high. But there is no guarantee that after that the owner’s attitude towards the pet will change, although under the current legislation, he remains with him, as it is considered his property, ”added Burmatov.

As an example, the deputy cited bloggers – streamers who mock animals live on social networks.

“Now there are a lot of such cases. In order to raise the popularity of their account, these people are trying in various ways to present their pets in an unsightly way or force them to do things that are not characteristic of them, ”the politician said.

Therefore, it is necessary – in the case of establishing the fact of cruelty to an animal – to take it from unscrupulous owners.

Take our smaller ones: in the Russian Federation they will begin confiscation of animals for cruel treatment